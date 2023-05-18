First Alert Forecast: hit and miss downpours, thunderstorms possible through this evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Near normal temperatures are expected across central Mississippi this afternoon with highs generally in the middle 80s. Isolated pop-up showers could also develop under the heating of the day, which would likely be hit and miss in coverage. Downpours, if any, should fade away after sunset later on this evening. Our weather will be mostly quiet overnight as temperatures fall to the middle 60s. Areas of fog could also develop by the early morning hours as well, which could impact your Friday morning commute.

Friday’s forecast will feature slightly warmer temperatures as we round out the work week. After kicking off the day in the 60s, we should efficiently warm to the 80s to near 90-degrees by the afternoon hours under a mix of sun and clouds. Besides an isolated shower, most spots will stay dry throughout the day.

The chance for some scattered showers and possible storms will begin to trend up by Saturday morning as a front drops into the area. A strong/gusty storm or 2 cannot completely be ruled out, but this next system doesn’t look very impressive as of now. In the wake of the front, drier air will filter in leading to more comfortable conditions for the rest of the weekend. Highs by Sunday will be in the lower 80s with low temperatures in the lower 60s. More seasonable temperatures are expected by the middle of next week.

