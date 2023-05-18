Family members searching for answers after loved one shot, killed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Robert Wood, 32, is one of the latest homicide victims in the capital city.

The fatal shooting happened on May 5 in North Jackson. However, WLBT did not find out about it until family members called 3 On Your Side asking about the investigation.

Police are continuing to investigate the homicide, but currently, there is no word on a suspect or motive.

Family members said these past few days have been tough for them, which is why they are pleading for more answers about what happened to their loved one.

“I’ve called the detective many, many times, and each time I’ve gotten I guess a different story, maybe a little more information each time,” said Tracy Wood, Robert’s aunt. “They said that they do have a witness and a positive identification that the witness has identified him in a lineup. They said that they have his truck, the suspect’s truck has been impounded and warrants have been put out for his arrest.”

The 32-year-old was shot and killed on Cedarhurst Drive, which is the same neighborhood he was shot at back in April.

In that incident, investigators said Wood broke into someone’s shed and the homeowner shot him in the leg.

The homeowner, Jackson attorney Bradley Wellborn, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

He’s the only person charged in this incident.

As of now, JPD hasn’t said what brought Wood back to the neighborhood this time around, but family members admit he had been homeless for the past few months.

”Probably about five to six months,” said Wood. “Robert has made some bad choices in his life; he’s always been able to come home. He’s just made some bad choices.”

Despite those bad choices, family members said he was still a good guy with a caring heart.

Wood believes if her nephew was arrested for the break-in back in April, he’d still be alive today.

”If he had been charged with something he would have been detained and put in jail and possibly this would have never happened,” the aunt expressed.

Family members told WLBT that Robert Wood is an organ donor, so his organs will now be donated to help save someone’s life.

If anyone has information about this deadly shooting, you’re asked to Contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

You can report anonymously.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.