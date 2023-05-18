DIGITAL DESK: A preview of the 2023 Miss Mississippi competition with Emmie Perkins

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 2023 Miss Mississippi Competition will take place on June 7 - 10 at the Vicksburg Convention Center.

The week is filled with events including the Miss Mississippi parade, autograph parties, and the competition ending with the crowning of the Miss Mississippi 2023.

For the first time ever, the show is the brainchild of former Miss Mississippi winners, Kandace Williams, Allison Kellogg, and Annie Elizabeth Buys.

The show is called, “It’s Time,” and it’s a celebration of 90 years of Miss Mississippi, reflecting on the women who have shaped the legacy of the Miss Mississippi Corporation, honoring Emmie Perkins, and preparing for the crowning of the new Miss Mississippi.

Miss Mississippi 2014 and American Idol Finalist Jasmine Murray will be the featured entertainer alongside former winners, Charlotte Carrol Ray and Cherry BUsby Stone.

38 delegates will compete for the title on Saturday, June 10.

Get tickets here.

