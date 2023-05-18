Body of missing man found in Marshall County

MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - The body of a missing man was found in Marshall County, according to Pontotoc Police Department.

The body of Brian Dowdy was found Thursday morning, about a half mile from where his pickup truck was found last week on Laws Hill Road.

Dowdy went missing out of Pontotoc, Mississippi.

His cause of death has not been revealed.

