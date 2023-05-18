2 injured after fight leads to shooting at Scott County energy facility

SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Two people are in the hospital after a fight between them led to a shooting at an energy facility in Scott County on Thursday morning.

Pearl River Solar Park is located on Merchant Road outside the Morton city limits.

According to the authorities, the situation was not a “disgruntled employee active shooter-type scenario,” but a contained situation between the two who were shot.

When the suspect began shooting, two individuals, who were both former-military, subdued him.

The alleged shooter is in custody and is being cared for at UMMC. It appears he was shot while being subdued, but that is still under investigation.

Authorities said that both shooting victims were “stable.” Police are now speaking to multiple witnesses.

