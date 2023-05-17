Woman dead, man airlifted after head-on crash in Rankin County

FLORENCE, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is dead, and a man was airlifted to a hospital after a Florence vehicle crash.

Sgt. Jeremiah Jordan says the incident happened on White Road on Tuesday evening.

According to the sergeant, an SUV and a pickup truck collided head-on. The driver of the SUV died on the scene. Meanwhile, the driver of the pickup truck was airlifted to UMMC to be treated.

A man driving a motorcycle was also involved in the crash and had to be sent by ambulance to be treated for their injuries.

