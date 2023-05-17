Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Woman dead, man airlifted after head-on crash in Rankin County

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is dead, and a man was airlifted to a hospital after a Florence vehicle crash.

Sgt. Jeremiah Jordan says the incident happened on White Road on Tuesday evening.

According to the sergeant, an SUV and a pickup truck collided head-on. The driver of the SUV died on the scene. Meanwhile, the driver of the pickup truck was airlifted to UMMC to be treated.

A man driving a motorcycle was also involved in the crash and had to be sent by ambulance to be treated for their injuries.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guy Fieri during the second half of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the...
Guy Fieri to open restaurant in Tunica
The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., photographed Wednesday, May 2,...
Jackson doctor charged with sexually assaulting underage patient
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County
Pearl Police: Armed suspect wanted for stealing woman’s purse in Sam’s Club parking lot
A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station

Latest News

Democratic Candidate announces first pillar of 2023 campaign: Calls out Governor Tate Reeves in Process
Michael Owens pleads not guilty in the murder of his wife Ebony Owens
Mississippi braces for potential impact as U.S. ends Title 42 policy on immigration
Charles Kalb
Memphis businessman who shot, killed unarmed shoplifter sentenced to 7 years of supervised probation