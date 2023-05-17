Volunteer firefighter struck while responding to wreck in Covington Co.

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Seminary volunteer firefighter was struck while responding to a wreck on Highway 49 in Covington County Wednesday afternoon.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said it responded to a one-vehicle crash shortly after 3 p.m., and a Seminary volunteer firefighter also responded.

After arriving on the scene, the volunteer firefighter was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The firefighter was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. His name is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

MHP said the driver who hit the volunteer firefighter remained on the scene.

The incident is still under investigation by MHP.

