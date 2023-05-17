Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Volunteer firefighter struck while responding to wreck in Covington Co.

-
-(WCAX)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Seminary volunteer firefighter was struck while responding to a wreck on Highway 49 in Covington County Wednesday afternoon.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said it responded to a one-vehicle crash shortly after 3 p.m., and a Seminary volunteer firefighter also responded.

After arriving on the scene, the volunteer firefighter was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The firefighter was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. His name is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

MHP said the driver who hit the volunteer firefighter remained on the scene.

The incident is still under investigation by MHP.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dead, man airlifted after head-on crash in Rankin County
Guy Fieri during the second half of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the...
Guy Fieri to open restaurant in Tunica
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County
The children’s ages are listed in court records as three and five.
Dad left sons, 3 and 5, unattended in car while he worked: court records
A one-year-old boy was in critical condition after police say he fell in a pool at a Byram...
Child dies months after being found unconscious in Byram daycare swimming pool

Latest News

Elderly resident upset over lingering low water pressure and estimated bills
Ground broken for dam to create ‘Pearl River Reservoir’
Camp pioneer summer camp and golf tournament
Camp pioneer summer camp and golf tournament
Closing the Gap: Sharkey- Issaquena Community Hospital works to rebuild after building sustained major damage from twister
Man selling watermelons out of truck hospitalized after being shot in attempted robbery