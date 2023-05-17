Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Toddler dies in hot car; parents face murder charges

A Holmes County toddler is dead, and the child’s parents are facing murder charges.
A Holmes County toddler is dead, and the child’s parents are facing murder charges.(Holmes County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) - A Florida toddler died after being left in a car for 15 hours, and the parents are facing murder charges, officials said Wednesday.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office said at a news conference that the 2-year-old’s mother, 23-year-old Kathreen Adams, allegedly left her child in the car from midnight to 3 p.m. in the afternoon Tuesday.

Deputies say they arrived on scene later in the day, and Adams ran outside with the child’s body. When the toddler was evaluated, deputies said the body temperature was 107 degrees.

Investigators said the father, 32-year-old Christopher McLean, was uncooperative, and Adams admitted to deputies she forgot her child in the car.

Officials say a 4-year-old was also in the car at the time but was able to get out. The Department of Children and Families currently has the child in their custody.

Both of the parents are currently in jail, facing child neglect, meth possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and additional charges are expected, pending the results of an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dead, man airlifted after head-on crash in Rankin County
Guy Fieri during the second half of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the...
Guy Fieri to open restaurant in Tunica
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County
The children’s ages are listed in court records as three and five.
Dad left sons, 3 and 5, unattended in car while he worked: court records
A one-year-old boy was in critical condition after police say he fell in a pool at a Byram...
Child dies months after being found unconscious in Byram daycare swimming pool

Latest News

Elderly resident upset over lingering low water pressure and estimated bills
Ground broken for dam to create ‘Pearl River Reservoir’
Camp pioneer summer camp and golf tournament
Camp pioneer summer camp and golf tournament
Closing the Gap: Sharkey- Issaquena Community Hospital works to rebuild after building sustained major damage from twister
Chris McDaniel’s campaign filings raise questions as statewide candidates rack up nearly $5 million in four months