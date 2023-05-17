Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Police: 2 women charged after man found dead in hotel room

Erika Covington (left) and Arionna Taylor (right) were charged with robbery and open murder.
Erika Covington (left) and Arionna Taylor (right) were charged with robbery and open murder.
By Caitlin Lilly and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - Two women were arrested after police said a man was found dead in a hotel room on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it received a call Monday for an unresponsive male inside a room in a hotel on South Las Vegas Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators said they determined the victim went into his hotel room with the two women. The women fled the room a few minutes later with the man’s property, officials said.

Police said the women were identified as 20-year-old Erika Covington and 20-year-old Arionna Taylor.

Both women were located and booked without incident. Police said they have been charged with robbery and open murder on Wednesday.

Officials have not yet released the name of the victim.

Anyone with further information on the case is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or online at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, calls can also be placed with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

