Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Neshoba Co. resident indicted following SNAP fraud investigation

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NESHOBA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Neshoba County resident was indicted following a SNAP fraud investigation conducted by the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

April Long is said to have received $46,270 in benefits, which were awarded to her after she inaccurately reported her household income to the agency.

A Neshoba County grand jury indicted Long on April 25 and she was taken into custody on May 1.

“This is a great example of collaboration between our investigations team, county office, and local law enforcement,” MDHS Inspector General Sandra Griffith said in a statement.

The investigation was conducted by the agency’s Investigations Division, which falls under the MDHS Office of the Inspector General.

Suspected fraud can be reported online by clicking here or by calling the agency’s Fraud Tip Line at 1(800) 299-6905.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dead, man airlifted after head-on crash in Rankin County
Guy Fieri during the second half of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the...
Guy Fieri to open restaurant in Tunica
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County
The children’s ages are listed in court records as three and five.
Dad left sons, 3 and 5, unattended in car while he worked: court records
A one-year-old boy was in critical condition after police say he fell in a pool at a Byram...
Child dies months after being found unconscious in Byram daycare swimming pool

Latest News

Elderly resident upset over lingering low water pressure and estimated bills
Ground broken for dam to create ‘Pearl River Reservoir’
Camp pioneer summer camp and golf tournament
Camp pioneer summer camp and golf tournament
Closing the Gap: Sharkey- Issaquena Community Hospital works to rebuild after building sustained major damage from twister