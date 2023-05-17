Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business
WLBT Senior Salute

Mississippi National Guardsmen mobilized to U.S.-Mexico border to aid border control

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is sending Mississippi National Guardsmen to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Migrants rushed across the U.S. border on Thursday to try and enter the U.S. before the pandemic-related asylum restrictions were lifted.

Gov. Reeves stated in a tweet that the Mississippi National Guard’s 112th Military Police Battalion has been sent to support Customs and Border Protection officers along the Southwest border.

“Drugs and illegal aliens are invading our country thanks to the Biden Administration’s unwillingness to put public safety over politics,” Gov. Reeves stated. “Every state has become a border state, and every day we’re seeing the terrible impact of this humanitarian and national security crisis.”

Below is the full statement regarding the decision to mobilize troops to the Southwest border.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dead, man airlifted after head-on crash in Rankin County
Guy Fieri during the second half of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the...
Guy Fieri to open restaurant in Tunica
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County
The children’s ages are listed in court records as three and five.
Dad left sons, 3 and 5, unattended in car while he worked: court records
A one-year-old boy was in critical condition after police say he fell in a pool at a Byram...
Child dies months after being found unconscious in Byram daycare swimming pool

Latest News

Elderly resident upset over lingering low water pressure and estimated bills
Ground broken for dam to create ‘Pearl River Reservoir’
Camp pioneer summer camp and golf tournament
Camp pioneer summer camp and golf tournament
Closing the Gap: Sharkey- Issaquena Community Hospital works to rebuild after building sustained major damage from twister
Chris McDaniel’s campaign filings raise questions as statewide candidates rack up nearly $5 million in four months