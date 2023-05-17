Midtown development to resume after months of waiting on Jackson leaders to address sewer collapse

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson business owner is finally able to move forward with a major development in Midtown after waiting eight months for the city to address a sewer collapse.

Trey Malone was about two weeks away from phasing in the project when he realized there was nothing he could do about a sewer main collapse that was keeping his toilets from flushing and his sinks from draining.

Since then, the city has installed a temporary solution, but getting to this point wasn’t easy.

“We had several months go by, and nothing happened, and so we hit a point where we just decided to do it ourselves,” Malone said.

Malone launched a GoFundMe in April along with Paul Thomas, who leads a program at Millsaps College that gives professional advice to entrepreneurs in Jackson.

The money was going to go toward purchasing a sewer pump, and the GoFundMe raised about five-thousand dollars in seven days. Then...

“We were on WLBT, and we did a story. Three days after that, we woke up and saw a crew of workers out on the corner of Mill and Livingston installing a pump,” he said.

This allows Malone to move forward with his development, which was originally going to consist of a rum distillery, bar, coffee roastery, and bakery.

But after four months of waiting on the city to install this temporary pump, he ended up taking the bakery to Duling Hall in Fondren.

“Four months is a long time when you’re having to pay a mortgage, and you have to pay salary, so we did have to pivot a little bit,” he said.

As for the money they raised:

“That pump out there - it could break tomorrow, it could break the next week, it could break the next month. By keeping the GoFundMe open, it allows us to be flexible to pick it back up if we do need to raise that money,” Thomas said.

It remains unclear when the city will begin work on a long-term solution.

