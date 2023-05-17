Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Memorial service honors the brave men and women who lost their lives serving and protecting their community

(WLBT)
By Quentin Smith
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Law enforcement officers in Mississippi who’ve lost their lives while serving in the line of duty were honored on Tuesday.

During a Fallen Officers Memorial Service, dozens of people and officers poured into the Capital City, showing their respects to these brave men and women.

Multiple agencies from all throughout the state were on to be a part of the ceremony.

Ten names were added to a memorial wall, paying tribute to the officers.

Those added include the following:
former Jackson Police Chief and Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance Jr.Lincoln County Deputy Sheriff Robert E. Moak Sr.Verona Assistant Police Chief and Lee County School District Resource Officer Johnny R. PattersonMonroe County Chief Deputy Ronald Knight
Meridian Police Officer Kennis CroomGreenville Police Department Detective Myiesha StewartWilkson County Deputy Patricia P. DelaneyBay St. Louis Police Sergeant Steven M. Robin
Bay St. Louis Police Officer Brandon P. EstorffeBrookhaven Police Department Lieutenant Marzell J. Brooks

Although these officers are no longer with us, their dedication and service will never be forgotten.

“It is truly the job that we need to continue to rally around and support because again, all of our law enforcement, those that we’ve lost, and those that are still here protecting us, are truly heroes,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “Heroes, and we should always be mindful of that.”

“It’s so many people on this wall that I know... that I worked with. One of them mentored me, and that’s Sheriff Vance,” said Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry. “It’s a very memorial kind of somber day, but I think of all goodness and all the things that he did to make me to where I am, to help me to get to where I am. When I start getting emotional, I start thinking about how I can hear him saying, ‘You better not mess this up,’ so I try to stay happy.”

“It’s in moments, particularly when we know those that gave the ultimate sacrifice, that you realize the effect that it has on the family,” said Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell. “Today, I want to thank all of the family members of law enforcement for the sacrifices that you make to support your loved ones in that endeavor.”

“Together, the biggest gift that we can do for our law enforcement now is to continue to honor those, but also to stand strong and united behind our law enforcement in every branch,” said Fitch. “As everyone works together, now that we are supporting them on every step on their journey of protection for all of us.”

Attorney General Lynn Fitch, the Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association, and the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police hosted the service.

This year marks the 13th year the memorial has taken place.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guy Fieri during the second half of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the...
Guy Fieri to open restaurant in Tunica
Woman dead, man airlifted after head-on crash in Rankin County
The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., photographed Wednesday, May 2,...
Jackson doctor charged with sexually assaulting underage patient
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County
Pearl Police: Armed suspect wanted for stealing woman’s purse in Sam’s Club parking lot

Latest News

Sharkey- Issaquena Community Hospital
Closing the Gap: Sharkey- Issaquena Community Hospital works to rebuild for rural residents after the building sustained major damage from twister﻿
Elderly resident upset over lingering low water pressure and estimated bills
Democratic Candidate announces first pillar of 2023 campaign: Calls out Governor Tate Reeves in Process
Michael Owens pleads not guilty in the murder of his wife Ebony Owens