Mothers of Murdered Sons
Man successfully prosecuted after assaulting his father with metal bar(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been successfully prosecuted by the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office for assaulting his father in 2019.

On December 1, 2019, Jackson police responded to a home on Highland Drive in reference to an assault, where Square Jefferson Jr. “violently assaulted” his father, Square Jefferson Sr.

Jefferson Sr. told Jackson police that his son assaulted him with a metal bar. He was transported to a local hospital for the injuries sustained.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect was the subject of a “no-contact” order preventing him from having contact with his father.

Jefferson Jr. was subsequently apprehended, charged, and ultimately convicted by a Hinds County jury and will be sentenced in the coming months.

