Long-term Acute Care facility is being evicted from Merit Health River Region

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Vicksburg is losing several hospital beds dedicated to helping patients recover after spending time in the ICU.

The director of Promise Hospital of Vicksburg says Merit Health has backed out of a contract, which now leaves the Delta with one less option for care.

Long-term acute care hospital beds will be a little harder to find along the Mississippi River, now that Promise Hospital is being removed from inside Merit Health River Region.

“We were told that their expectation was for us to leave by June 8. So, you can imagine the pressure on the families here,” Dr. Torrance Green said.

Dr. Torrance Green, Medical Director of Promise Hospital, says during the pandemic, Promise fell behind on paying for the spaces in the hospital. However, the two parties came to an agreement.

“We reached an agreement in January of this year to make payments and to catch up on our rent by August. We made the first repayments to that and somehow amongst that process, Merit Health decided that they didn’t want to continue with the agreement,” Dr. Green explained.

In about 2 weeks, people who need extra care after a visit to the ICU - like Barbara Lowery’s husband - will be left driving further for care.

“I don’t like it at all, because the nearest place for him to go is Jackson. And I’m not particularly crazy about driving to Jackson every day back and forth by no means,” Lowery explained.

Lowery’s husband still has at least three more weeks of care at Promise - and will have to move out if Merit does evict Promise on June 8th.

Dr. Green says this unexpected closure means there will be 35 fewer long-term care beds in the region.

“There is not a similar facility, south of Greenville, pretty much north of Baton Rouge, or west of Jackson. And so with that kind of footprint, all of these people in these communities are forced to have to drive quite a ways just to go visit their loved ones,” Dr. Green said.

“There are way too many people that need not necessarily a year’s worth of work, but they need something that can last anywhere from two months, to three months. And having where it’s convenient to the families is a lot,” Lowery said.

Merit Health has released the following statement regarding the termination.

Merit Health River Region has made the decision to terminate the lease with KPC Health in the upcoming weeks. KPC Promise Hospital, which has been leasing space on the hospital’s 6th floor, has been unable to fulfill its lease requirements for more than a year. The lease termination will result in either the closure or relocation of KPC Hospital services from the Merit Health River Region campus. We understand the importance of continuity of care and our strong relationships with two long-term care facilities in Jackson will facilitate admission for patients who require LTAC services after discharge.”

Even though Merit Health released that statement, it still does not answer how the hospital was able to break the written agreement that was made with Promise in January.

The state legislature has set aside $103 million for struggling hospitals, and Green says Merit Health River Region stands to get a big portion of that money.

