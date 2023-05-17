Enter to win free pizza
John ‘Mo Money’ Moore sentenced to over six years for trafficking heroin

John Moore, 55
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pelahatchie man has been sentenced to over six years in prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin.

According to court documents, John “Mo Money” Moore, 55, possessed heroin with the intent to distribute it on four separate occasions in 2017 and 2018.

Moore supplied heroin to Erica Rhodes of Forest, Mississippi, who then distributed and sold the heroin on multiple occasions in Pelahatchie and in the Jackson metro area.

In January 2023, a jury convicted Moore after a trial in U.S. District Court in Jackson. Rhodes was convicted in Rankin County Circuit Court and received a 15-year sentence for her role in the drug trafficking operation.

