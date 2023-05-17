John ‘Mo Money’ Moore sentenced to over six years for trafficking heroin

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pelahatchie man has been sentenced to over six years in prison for possession with intent to distribute heroin.

According to court documents, John “Mo Money” Moore, 55, possessed heroin with the intent to distribute it on four separate occasions in 2017 and 2018.

Moore supplied heroin to Erica Rhodes of Forest, Mississippi, who then distributed and sold the heroin on multiple occasions in Pelahatchie and in the Jackson metro area.

In January 2023, a jury convicted Moore after a trial in U.S. District Court in Jackson. Rhodes was convicted in Rankin County Circuit Court and received a 15-year sentence for her role in the drug trafficking operation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.