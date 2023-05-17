Hinds County escapee behind bars in South Mississippi jail

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center last month has had his probation revoked on a 2012 conviction.

Last week, a South Mississippi circuit judge revoked probation for Jerry Raynes, one of four detainees who escaped the Hinds County jail in April.

Raynes was captured in Texas on April 27 and extradited to Mississippi. After being picked up by Hinds County deputies, he was transferred into the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

He is now being held at the South Mississippi Correctional Facility, and is expected to remain behind bars until 2027, MDOC’s website states.

Raynes was convicted in 2012 on a felony auto burglary charge in Pike County. The judge at the time sentenced him to 10 years behind bars, with four years suspended and six years of supervised probation.

Raynes was still on probation in August 2021, when court records show that between August 7 and 9, he broke into the Durham School Bus Barn in Raymond and stole a 2010 Ford F-150.

That happened after Raynes escaped from the Hinds County Work Center the first time on August 7.

He was convicted the following year on all three charges but given no jail time.

Citing those convictions, District 14 Circuit Judge David Strong revoked Raynes’ probation on May 8, ordering him to serve four years in state custody.

