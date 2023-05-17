Ground broken for dam to create ‘Pearl River Reservoir’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week, we took a look back at some new beginnings back in 1960.

In July of that year, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for what was then called the “Pearl River Reservoir.”

Governor Ross Barnett climbed atop a bulldozer to help start the process of building what would become not only a source of water for Jackson but also a popular spot for recreation.

Once the dam and spillway were finished, the lake slowly filled up and was welcoming visitors within a few years.

It remains a favorite among fishermen, boaters, and homeowners in search of a waterfront view.

Two months later, work began on another major construction project.

Ground was broken at the state fairgrounds in Jackson for the new Mississippi Coliseum. It was designed to look like a circus tent, with a white roof and orange and yellow sides.

Mississippi Coliseum (WLBT)

The coliseum had its grand opening in the summer of 1962 with an ice-skating show. It has been renovated several times since then, but it’s still hosting events today.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.