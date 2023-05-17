Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Ground broken for dam to create ‘Pearl River Reservoir’

(WLBT)
By Wilson Stribling
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week, we took a look back at some new beginnings back in 1960.

In July of that year, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for what was then called the “Pearl River Reservoir.”

Governor Ross Barnett climbed atop a bulldozer to help start the process of building what would become not only a source of water for Jackson but also a popular spot for recreation.

Once the dam and spillway were finished, the lake slowly filled up and was welcoming visitors within a few years.

It remains a favorite among fishermen, boaters, and homeowners in search of a waterfront view.

Two months later, work began on another major construction project.

Ground was broken at the state fairgrounds in Jackson for the new Mississippi Coliseum. It was designed to look like a circus tent, with a white roof and orange and yellow sides.

Mississippi Coliseum
Mississippi Coliseum(WLBT)

The coliseum had its grand opening in the summer of 1962 with an ice-skating show. It has been renovated several times since then, but it’s still hosting events today.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guy Fieri during the second half of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the...
Guy Fieri to open restaurant in Tunica
Woman dead, man airlifted after head-on crash in Rankin County
The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., photographed Wednesday, May 2,...
Jackson doctor charged with sexually assaulting underage patient
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County
Pearl Police: Armed suspect wanted for stealing woman’s purse in Sam’s Club parking lot

Latest News

This general view of the courtroom in Sumner, Miss. on Sept. 19, 1955 during the first degree...
Emmett Till abducted, murdered in Mississippi Delta
WLBT 70 Years
WLBT: On Your Side for 70 Years ID
WLBT News 70th Anniversary
WLBT News 70th Anniversary
From the Vault: The beginning of WLBT News
The beginning of WLBT News