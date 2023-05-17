Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
GRAPHIC: Woman battling rare, severe skin reaction to anxiety medication

A woman was sent to the intensive care unit with blisters and rashes due to a medication reaction. (Source: KUTV, Lindsey Ewing)
By Jim Spiewak, KUTV
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) - A Utah mother says her 23-year-old daughter has been sent to the hospital due to a rare reaction to a medication.

Lindsey Ewing said her daughter, Kayla Nelson, has battled anxiety and depression and her doctor recently assigned some new meds to try and help.

“She said she was going to get her mental state good and visit her doctor,” Ewing said. “And they decided to put her on lamotrigine.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, lamotrigine is a medication that treats epilepsy by preventing and controlling seizures. It can also treat bipolar disorder and works by calming a person’s overactive nerves.

Ewing said about three weeks after her daughter started the medication, she thought she just had bad allergies. But it got bad enough for her to go to the emergency room.

“They diagnosed her with Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, a side effect of lamotrigine,” Ewing said.

The family said they have been told that this condition is rare, but it has caused the 23-year-old’s skin to blister and burn in spots on her face and body.

Nelson’s mother said the condition has also caused her daughter extreme pain.

Currently, Nelson is in a hospital burn unit where she is expected to stay for several weeks. Her family said doctors will attempt to regrow her skin and she will also have to go through physical therapy.

“Her mental health is an ongoing process with probably no end in sight,” Ewing said.

Nelson’s family and friends have joined together to launch a GoFundMe to help cover her medical costs as she continues to go through this “tragic event.”

Ewing said her daughter is making slow but steady progress.

