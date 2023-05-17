First Alert Forecast:

Enter to win free pizza
By Dave Roberts
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and storms will continue in our forecast tonight and daily through this weekend.  The severe threat looks low, but thunderstorms may produce wind and hail.  Through at least Saturday, highs will be in the middle and upper 80s with lows near 70.  Temperatures will only reach the lower 80s Sunday with a slight chance for showers.  Next week looks to be cooler with highs in the lower and middle 80s, and lower humidity kicking in on Sunday and lingering into the next week.  The average high and low temperature this time of year is 84 and 63.  Sunrise is 6:01am and the sunset is 7:53pm.

