First Alert Forecast: scattered downpours continue Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: With a front sluggishly pushing through the area, expect another round of scattered showers and storms to slip southward through the day amid variably cloudy skies. After a start in the upper 60s and lower 70s, we’ll trend toward the upper 70s and lower 80s; a far cry from the lower 90s from earlier in the week. Rain and storms will tend to fade after sunset with the front moving south – we’ll fall into the lower to middle 60s.

THURSDAY: With the front farther south, a puff of drier air will slip into the region briefly through the latter part of the week. Expect partly sunny skies with a chance for sporadic showers and storms to develop. Highs will top out in the middle 80s. Any storms will have a tendency to fall apart after sunset with lows in the middle 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Friday looks to be quiet – outside of a few pop-up downpours, expect highs in the toasty middle to upper 80s. We’ll see another uptick in rain and storm chances through late week as another front approaches by the upcoming weekend. Expect scattered storms to affect the area through parts of Saturday. In the front’s wake, we’ll trend drier to get into the final full week of May. Highs will gradually trend warmer through the week ahead.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

