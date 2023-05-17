First Alert Forecast: drop in humidity to emerge over the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A slow-moving, weak cold front could help fire up scattered downpours and thunderstorms across parts of the area today as its tracks to the southeast. In addition to heavy rain and lightning, a strong storm or 2 cannot be ruled out. We aren’t expecting it to be nearly as hot this afternoon with the front moving through. Expect high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Activity on the radar should wind down later this evening with temperatures forecast to drop to the 60s overnight.

You may notice slight changes in the humidity on Thursday in the wake of the front, but it will still feel a bit muggy out. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon are expected to reach the middle 80s with a chance for a few isolated showers or thunderstorms.

A stronger cold front is still expected to drop into the area late Friday into Saturday, which could also feature rain chances. Our weather should turn quieter by Sunday on the back side of the side as drier air filters in. This will result in high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows near 60. We should gradually trend warmer by the middle of next week as moisture levels increase.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.