Feds, city agree to stay litigation in Jackson water case for another six months

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Attorneys involved in a federal court case that ultimately led to the takeover of Jackson’s water system are seeking to put litigation on pause for another six months.

On Wednesday, parties filed a report in U.S. District Court requesting a second stay of litigation in the United States of America v. The City of Jackson, roughly six months after U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate placed Jackson’s water system and water billing system under receivership.

If the stay is approved, it would mean any discovery or motions related to the disposition of Jackson’s water system could not be filed without permission of the court.

It would be in place at least until November 29, 2023. Prior to that date, parties would be required to submit another report to determine whether an additional pause in proceedings is appropriate.

In November, the EPA and the U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint against the city, citing numerous concerns with its drinking water system, including multiple failures to bring it into compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act.

As part of the complaint, the agencies sought injunctions requiring Jackson to immediately address conditions of its water system that “may present an imminent and substantial endangerment to human health.”

EPA also sought a monetary judgment for civil penalties for Jackson’s failure to comply with previous EPA orders.

The complaint came months after the city’s August/September water crisis, which left tens of thousands of customers without clean drinking water for several days.

It also came after years of inaction on the city’s part to address SDWA violations cited in several EPA administrative orders.

On November 29, Wingate signed off on a stipulated order placing the city’s water system and water billing system under the control of a third-party manager. That order, which gave the manager sweeping powers to bring the system into compliance with federal law, stayed litigation for six months.

Since then, Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin says he’s made significant progress in stabilizing the city’s system, including increasing staffing at the city’s two water treatment plants, repairing numerous water main breaks and opening numerous closed valves across the distribution system to improve water flow to customers.

“People are seeing better pressure than they have in a long time,” Henifin said in an April interview. “Many would say it’s a really long time, but that’s all anecdotal at this point.”

While that litigation is stayed, the city, state and federal government are in talks to also place Jackson’s sewer system under Henifin’s control.

At a status hearing on May 9, Wingate gave parties two weeks to draw up a proposal doing that, saying residents in the city could not afford for the problem to “fester” any longer.

“Every day that goes by we run the risk of escalating our problem,” he said.

A status update provided to the court only days before showed that Jackson had made little progress bringing its sewer system into compliance with the Clean Water Act since it entered into a consent decree with EPA and U.S. DOJ in 2013.

Henifin and City Attorney Catoria Martin were not available for comment.

