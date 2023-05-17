FAA: Airplane wreckage found in West Arkansas after departing Oxford; pilot dead

Enter to win free pizza
Responding crews in Washington County following a reported plane crash Wednesday afternoon.(KNWA)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON CO., Ark. (WMC) - An airplane reportedly crashed in Washington County on Wednesday after it departed from Oxford, Mississippi, earlier in the day, according to the FAA.

The wreckage of a missing twin-engine Beech King Air E-90 was located at 3:46 p.m. in the southern portion of the county after it was reported that the plane lost altitude and crashed.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that the pilot was the only person on the plane, and they suffered fatal injuries, KNWA reports.

The FAA says the plane left University-Oxford Airport earlier in the day.

The government organization says it alerted local public safety agencies about the missing plane.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports it received a call around 12:30 p.m. from someone saying they heard a plane sputter and crash.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Department of Emergency Management, Greenland police, West Fork police, Arkansas State Police, and Mercury Air were involved in the search.

