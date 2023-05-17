Elderly resident upset over lingering low water pressure and estimated bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some South Jackson residents are growing weary of the instability with water pressure and even getting statements. Residents on Marydale Drive say they’re still struggling with water pressure issues and estimated bills they believe are inaccurate.

“When she told me $90.00 today, I told her, ‘You’re out of your mind,’” said Janet Kilpatrick after hearing from the water department about her most recent bill.

She is running out of patience and funds to pay the water bills she said she receives sporadically. The 80 year old said she’s not gotten a statement in four months, then was told she owed $90.00, a fee higher than normal.

“There’s no one coming over here and reading the meters,” said Kilpatrick. “They’re estimating them, and they’re estimating them wrong. We don’t have the high money. We don’t have the money to pay these high bills like they’re sending us.”

Like many residents she stockpiles water to drink and cook and limits her water usage. But the low water pressure has caused a bigger problem for the retiree.

“The kids did not know that we didn’t have water,” said Kilpatrick. “They put clothes in it and started it up, and when they started it up, it started to jerk, and it ruined my washing machine. We have to go to the laundry mat now.”

Interim Water Manager Ted Henifin is now also over the troubled billing system. He said great progress has been made over the past few months with the water system to ensure that it is stable and reliable, but there is much more work to be done.

He called the billing system a mess that will take some time to straighten out to the point customers are billed timely and accurately. The manager recently appointed to improve the city’s sewer system asks customers for patience.

