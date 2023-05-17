Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Bogue Chitto woman pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Choctaw Indian Reservation murder case

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A 27-year-old Bogue Chitto woman pleaded guilty on May 11 to voluntary manslaughter in the murder of a tribal member on the Choctaw Indian Reservation.

According to court documents, Bethany Thomas of the Bogue Chitto Community stabbed the victim with a knife, leading to his death.

Thomas was indicted by a federal grand jury on the charge of second-degree murder in November 2021. She pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter, and her sentencing is scheduled for August 10, 2023.

The maximum penalty for this charge is 15 years in prison, and a federal district judge will determine the sentence by considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Choctaw Police Department of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guy Fieri during the second half of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the...
Guy Fieri to open restaurant in Tunica
The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., photographed Wednesday, May 2,...
Jackson doctor charged with sexually assaulting underage patient
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County
Pearl Police: Armed suspect wanted for stealing woman’s purse in Sam’s Club parking lot
A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station

Latest News

Democratic Candidate announces first pillar of 2023 campaign: Calls out Governor Tate Reeves in Process
Michael Owens pleads not guilty in the murder of his wife Ebony Owens
Mississippi braces for potential impact as U.S. ends Title 42 policy on immigration
Midtown development to resume after months of waiting on Jackson leaders to address sewer collapse