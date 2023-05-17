Ammunition found in restroom triggered Ocean Springs High School shelter in place

Enter to win free pizza
Wednesday morning’s shelter in place order at Ocean Springs High School was triggered after ammunition and a note were found in one of the school’s restrooms.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday morning’s shelter-in-place order at Ocean Springs High School was triggered after ammunition and a note were found in one of the school’s restrooms.

Trey Brennan with the school district tells WLOX News the investigation started around 9 a.m. when “an unauthorized item” was found on campus. That item turned out to be ammo and a note. School officials aren’t saying what sort of message or threat was in the note because their investigation is still underway, but they did say it was “concerning enough” to trigger the shelter-in-place.

The shelter-in-place order meant that students were held in the classrooms, and doors and hallways were locked. The high school returned to normal after about three hours.

At this time, school resource officers are handling the investigation. Outside law enforcement agencies typically aren’t involved unless there is a criminal investigation with charges, but that could change as the investigation continues.

Brennan also told WLOX that school will resume as normal on Thursday but there will be an increased law enforcement presence on campus through the end of the school year.

