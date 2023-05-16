‘Testing irregularities’ discovered at Canton middle school

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Canton Public School District discovered some testing irregularities at Nicholas Middle School.

The district would only say the inconsistency was found only in 6th and 7th grade math testing.

“We promptly addressed the issue and reported it to the appropriate parties,” CPSD said in a statement to the media. “Unfortunately, we are unable to provide any additional information on this matter as it pertains to personnel and is confidential.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.