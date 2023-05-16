Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
‘Testing irregularities’ discovered at Canton middle school

The district would only say the inconsistency was found only in 6th and 7th grade math testing.
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Canton Public School District discovered some testing irregularities at Nicholas Middle School.

“We promptly addressed the issue and reported it to the appropriate parties,” CPSD said in a statement to the media. “Unfortunately, we are unable to provide any additional information on this matter as it pertains to personnel and is confidential.”

