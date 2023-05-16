Six families displaced by Tuesday fire at Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Up to six families could be displaced by a fire at a Jackson apartment complex on Tuesday.

Dispatchers received a call about a fire at the Village Apartments around 3:40 p.m. The apartments are located in the 300 block of Raymond Road.

Two units were damaged by fire, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Six families were displaced after the fire gutted several units. (WLBT)

