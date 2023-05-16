Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Rangers find woman dead inside car at Yellowstone National Park, man arrested

Officials say a woman's death is under investigation after she was found dead inside a car at...
Officials say a woman's death is under investigation after she was found dead inside a car at Yellowstone National Park.(National Park Service | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (Gray News) - Park rangers say they found a woman’s body inside a car at Yellowstone National Park over the weekend.

According to the National Park Service, rangers found the body when responding to a reported incident on Craig Pass, about 3 miles south of Old Faithful, on Saturday.

Authorities said a vehicle had been driven into a snowbank at that location with a man standing outside of the car.

Upon further investigation, rangers reported they found the deceased female inside the vehicle.

The unidentified man was detained and arrested for drug possession and other traffic-related charges, the park service said.

Investigators are currently determining what led to the woman’s death with her identity not immediately released.

The road between Old Faithful and West Thumb was closed for about 24 hours for the on-scene investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guy Fieri during the second half of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the...
Guy Fieri to open restaurant in Tunica
The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., photographed Wednesday, May 2,...
Jackson doctor charged with sexually assaulting underage patient
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County
Pearl Police: Armed suspect wanted for stealing woman’s purse in Sam’s Club parking lot
A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station

Latest News

Emmett Till abducted, murdered in Mississippi Delta
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is speaking at a Senate hearing Tuesday.
ChatGPT chief says artificial intelligence should be regulated by a US or global agency
WLBT at 5p
Abortion-rights supporters rally outside the North Carolina Legislative Building in Raleigh,...
North Carolina GOP takes first step to override veto of 12-week abortion limit