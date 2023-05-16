Enter to win free pizza
Pearl Police searching for missing or runaway teen

Kaitlin Castenada, 16, was last seen Saturday night.
Kaitlin Castenada, 16, was last seen Saturday night.(Pearl Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl authorities are searching for a teenager they say was last seen Saturday night.

Kaitlin Castenada, 16, is said to be 5′5″ tall, and weighing 120 pounds. She has long, brown hair and usually wears jeans and solid-color shirts.

If you have any information, call Pearl Police at (601) 939-7000.

