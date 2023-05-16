Pearl Police searching for missing or runaway teen

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl authorities are searching for a teenager they say was last seen Saturday night.

Kaitlin Castenada, 16, is said to be 5′5″ tall, and weighing 120 pounds. She has long, brown hair and usually wears jeans and solid-color shirts.

If you have any information, call Pearl Police at (601) 939-7000.

