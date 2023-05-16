Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

One dead in shooting at Meridian Living

Suspect shot dead at Meridian Living
Suspect shot dead at Meridian Living(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting at Meridian Living, an assisted care facility near Uptown Meridian mall.

Meridian Police told News 11 a man came into the facility lobby, threatening employees with a pistol. Officers responded and tried to negotiate with the man to end the conflict peacefully.

Meridian Police said ultimately the situation resulted in the man being shot and killed by MPD.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guy Fieri during the second half of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the...
Guy Fieri to open restaurant in Tunica
The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., photographed Wednesday, May 2,...
Jackson doctor charged with sexually assaulting underage patient
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County
Pearl Police: Armed suspect wanted for stealing woman’s purse in Sam’s Club parking lot
A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station

Latest News

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters about his support for Willowood...
Favre asks Mississippi Supreme Court to remove him from welfare lawsuit
Michael Owens pleads not guilty in the murder of his wife Ebony Owens
Michael Owens pleads not guilty in the murder of his wife Ebony Owens
A one-year-old boy was in critical condition after police say he fell in a pool at a Byram...
Child dies months after being found unconscious in Byram daycare swimming pool
Jason Gomes
Dad left sons, 3 and 5, unattended in car while he worked: court records