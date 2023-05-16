Nearly 200 tires dumped in Georgetown neighborhood angering residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Georgetown homeowners have reached their limit after discovering nearly 200 tires at vacant lots and houses on Brown Street. More than 70 tires litter a portion of the street, angering residents who’ve seen Solid Waste remove debris there twice. They want a permanent solution from the city.

“It’s coming from someone that owns a tire shop around here,” said Brown Street resident David Crowley. “Every day I get up, it’s more piles of them.”

The 41-year resident believes more should be done to track down those responsible for dropping off tires at the vacant homes and lots.

We first met him in January when other debris filled the dead end at Clover Hill Drive. City crews removed the trash. In March, there was more. Now more than 170 tires are being dropped off, sometimes in broad daylight, according to residents more often at night.

“All I’m really asking for is for the mayor and the city council to get someone to get over here and put some cameras over here,” said Crowley. “And bring some bulldozers over here and get these abandoned houses down where we can take pictures of when they come and do it.”

There are more than 50 tires at one abandoned house alone. Resident Samuel Jasper read names and an address from an envelope inside a large black garbage bag dumped on the street.

“Siwell Road, Byram, Mississippi,” said Jasper.

The repeated neighborhood trashing upsets the 55-year-old.

“If they come out and clean it up, it ain’t gonna do no good,” said Jasper. “They’ve got to knock these abandoned houses down. They need to put some cameras up on both ends of this street. They can catch them coming in”.

Jackson’s Communications Director Melissa Faith Payne said Jackson Police and Code Enforcement are working to solve the problem. In the meantime, Solid Waste’s small crew will make a third trip to clean up the area.

To report illegal dumping, go to www.JacksonMS.Gov and click on the “No Dumping” tab. You can upload photos and submit tag numbers and vehicle descriptions.

