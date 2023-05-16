Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Nearly 200 tires dumped in Georgetown neighborhood angering residents

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Georgetown homeowners have reached their limit after discovering nearly 200 tires at vacant lots and houses on Brown Street. More than 70 tires litter a portion of the street, angering residents who’ve seen Solid Waste remove debris there twice. They want a permanent solution from the city.

“It’s coming from someone that owns a tire shop around here,” said Brown Street resident David Crowley. “Every day I get up, it’s more piles of them.”

The 41-year resident believes more should be done to track down those responsible for dropping off tires at the vacant homes and lots.

We first met him in January when other debris filled the dead end at Clover Hill Drive. City crews removed the trash. In March, there was more. Now more than 170 tires are being dropped off, sometimes in broad daylight, according to residents more often at night.

“All I’m really asking for is for the mayor and the city council to get someone to get over here and put some cameras over here,” said Crowley. “And bring some bulldozers over here and get these abandoned houses down where we can take pictures of when they come and do it.”

There are more than 50 tires at one abandoned house alone. Resident Samuel Jasper read names and an address from an envelope inside a large black garbage bag dumped on the street.

“Siwell Road, Byram, Mississippi,” said Jasper.

The repeated neighborhood trashing upsets the 55-year-old.

“If they come out and clean it up, it ain’t gonna do no good,” said Jasper. “They’ve got to knock these abandoned houses down. They need to put some cameras up on both ends of this street. They can catch them coming in”.

Jackson’s Communications Director Melissa Faith Payne said Jackson Police and Code Enforcement are working to solve the problem. In the meantime, Solid Waste’s small crew will make a third trip to clean up the area.

To report illegal dumping, go to www.JacksonMS.Gov and click on the “No Dumping” tab. You can upload photos and submit tag numbers and vehicle descriptions.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., photographed Wednesday, May 2,...
Jackson doctor charged with sexually assaulting underage patient
2 men arrested for aggravated assault in Jackson
77-year-old dead after colliding into tree in single-vehicle wreck
77-year-old dead after colliding into tree in single-vehicle wreck
William Marshall, 33
Suspect charged after shooting, killing man at Jackson apartment
A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station

Latest News

Mississippi changes policy that advocates say was a roadblock to child care assistance for single pa
Nearly 200 tires dumped in Georgetown neighborhood angering residents
Parole board member steps down just days before release of man convicted of killing two people
There’s a change, effective May 15, that will make it easier for single parents who need help...
Mississippi changes policy that advocates say was a roadblock to child care assistance for single parents