Mothers of Murdered Sons
Michael Owens pleads not guilty in the murder of his wife Ebony Owens

By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man accused of murdering his wife and dumping her body in the Big Black River has pleaded not guilty in her death.

Michael Owens made the plea on Tuesday in a Hinds County courtroom.

The 36-year-old also pleaded not guilty to other charges, including arson and sexual battery of a minor.

Ebony Owens, who was a mother of four, went missing in mid-March, with her Acura soon being found burned in the area of Old Highway 80 and Jones Road. The license plate of her vehicle was found in the woods near where the Acura was found.

According to authorities, Ebony Owens died from at least one gunshot wound. After an extensive manhunt that continued for days, her body was found in the Big Black River.

While the motive of the alleged murder remains unclear, in Michael Owens’ initial bond hearing, one of Ebony Owens’ best friends alluded to the fact that Ebony was not happy in her marriage.

Michael Owens’ trial is set for early November.

