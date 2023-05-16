JSU evacuates campus due to bomb threat

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University has evacuated its campus due to a bomb threat.

According to a post on JSU’s Twitter feed, the university received a “phoned-in bomb threat,” and that the campus is being evacuated “out of an abundance of caution.”

Students are transitioning to virtual learning until further notice.

Additional details will be provided when they are available.

We are investigating a potential threat to campus involving a phoned-in bomb threat. Out of an abundance of caution, we are evacuating the campus and transitioning to virtual work until further notice. We will provide additional details as they become available pic.twitter.com/mzfh4Z15bl — Jackson State U. (@JacksonStateU) May 16, 2023

