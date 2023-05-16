JPD investigating overnight shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting Tuesday.

It happened on Creston Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

JPD tells us a man was shot at a different location and found on Creston Avenue.

He was being loaded into an ambulance when WLBT crews arrived, but the extent of his injuries is not known.

Police did not release any additional information on the shooter or motive.

