Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

JPD investigating overnight shooting

Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.
Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting Tuesday.

It happened on Creston Avenue around 5:30 a.m.

JPD tells us a man was shot at a different location and found on Creston Avenue.

He was being loaded into an ambulance when WLBT crews arrived, but the extent of his injuries is not known.

Police did not release any additional information on the shooter or motive.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., photographed Wednesday, May 2,...
Jackson doctor charged with sexually assaulting underage patient
Guy Fieri during the second half of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the...
Guy Fieri to open restaurant in Tunica
Pearl Police: Armed suspect wanted for stealing woman’s purse in Sam’s Club parking lot
A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy amid scattered downpours mid-week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy with scattered downpours mid-week
At the time of the May 8, 2022, crash, Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier was responding...
Lawsuit: Deputy ‘raced’ with senior deputy before crash that killed 3 women
Judge dismisses Jackson residents’ challenge to H.B. 1020