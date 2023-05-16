First Alert Forecast:

Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
By Dave Roberts
Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers and storms will continue in our forecast tonight and tomorrow with a marginal threat for severe weather over the area Wednesday as well.  Thunderstorms may produce wind and hail.  Slightly cooler and less humid weather is likely toward the end of this week, but we’ll notice cooler temperatures as soon as Wednesday.  Highs will only be in the lower to middle 80s over the next couple of days.  A front will cross the area Wednesday, but drier air is expected for the rest of the week into the weekend.  We won’t be able to get rid of the showers the entire time, but it won’t be nearly as widespread.  The high temperature reached 90 degrees in Jackson Tuesday afternoon after a low temperature of 70 degrees.  The average high and low temperature this time of year is 84 and 62.

