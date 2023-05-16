Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy amid scattered downpours mid-week

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUESDAY: A front will approach the region, helping to kick up a higher chance for scattered showers and storms across the region, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Expect highs to remain warm – in the 80s to near 90. Heavy downpours that are able to develop could feature strong winds, frequent lightning as they shift through the region. We’ll keep a chance for scattered showers in play into the overnight with lows in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: With a front sluggishly pushing through the area, expect another round of scattered showers and storms to slip southward through the day amid variably cloudy skies. After a start in the upper 60s and lower 70s, we’ll trend toward the upper 70s and lower 80s; a far cry from the lower 90s from earlier in the week. Rain and storms will tend to fade after sunset with the front moving south – we’ll fall into the lower to middle 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll trend drier and milder through mid-late week in the front’s wake, briefly. We’ll see another uptick in rain and storm chances through late week as another front approaches by the upcoming weekend. Expect scattered storms to affect the area by late Friday night into Saturday. In the front’s wake, we’ll trend drier to get into the final full week of May. Highs will gradually trend warmer through the week ahead.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

