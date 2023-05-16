First Alert Forecast: scattered showers, thunderstorm chances to continues through mid-week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It will be plenty warm and humid out this afternoon with high temperatures in the 80s to near 90-degrees. To go along with the summer-like heat, there will be the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms through the evening. Any downpours that develop across central Mississippi today could feature heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds. A few showers could linger around during the overnight period as well with low temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s.

Our first of two cold fronts is expected to drop into the region on Wednesday, which will help spark up more showers and storms throughout the day. Temperatures won’t be as warm tomorrow either with the boundary passing through. Most locations will likely only see highs in the lower 80s. Activity on the radar should wind down after sunset as temperatures fall to the middle 60s.

The rest of the work week will feature relatively quiet conditions with temperatures in the middle 80s. Rain chances will begin to trend back up late Friday into Saturday as another front dives in. In the wake of this front, slightly cooler and less humid air is expected to filter in by Sunday heading into early next week.

