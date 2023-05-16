Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Dad left sons, 3 and 5, unattended in car while he worked: court records

Jason Gomes
Jason Gomes(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Batavia father is accused of leaving his two young sons unattended inside a car while he worked.

The children’s ages are listed in court records as 3 and 5.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason Gomes, 27, Monday on two counts of child endangering.

A co-worker reported he was “going back and forth to check on his children while managing his work duties” on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township, according to his criminal complaint.

Gomes told police that the children were buckled in with the car windows down when they were left alone, according to the arrest and investigation report by the sheriff’s office.

The vehicle did have car seats, the report said.

“Defendant stated that his spouse dropped the kids off to his work because she had to work and they had no support system for child care,” the arrest and investigation report said.

Records from the Hamilton County Clerk of Court show that Gomes was released from jail on his own recognizance.

