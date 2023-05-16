Chase ends in Jackson after suspect crashes into pole in Wendy’s parking lot

Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Chase that starts in Vicksburg ends in Jackson after suspect crashes head-on into pole
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in custody after a vehicle chase that started in Warren County ended in a crash in Jackson on May 15.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy spotted a pickup truck in the Flowers community that was reported stolen just after 7:30 p.m. from a medical center parking lot and attempted to stop it.

However, the driver of the stolen vehicle did not pull over, and a pursuit began. According to the sheriff’s office, the chase continued east and the Clinton Police Department picked up the pursuit.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says the chase ended once the driver of the pickup truck crashed head-on into a pole at a Wendy’s parking lot off Highway 18 in Jackson. A Clinton patrol car also sustained damage at some point during the pursuit.

Authorities say no one was injured.

