Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

‘Anything is possible’: Paralyzed student walks across graduation stage with robotic exoskeleton

After recovering from 2016 shooting, Khalil Watson walks across stage to receive associate degree from Reynolds Community College
Khalil Watson walks across the stage in his cap and gown. (Video credit: Sheltering Arms)
By Desiree Montilla
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Khalil Watson walked across the stage in his cap and gown Monday with help from therapists and a wearable robotic exoskeleton.

Watson, 25, was shot in the neck in May 2016, causing a spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed.

“It’s been a journey; it’s been lots of ups and downs,” Watson said. “I had to learn how to eat, speak and breath on my own.”

During his time in the hospital, Watson had to stream his high school graduation while in bed.

“Not being able to graduate physically was hard for me to deal with, but being able to still attend virtually is what made things a lot easier,” he said.

A robotic exoskeleton - is giving one local student a chance to walk across the stage for graduation.

Over the last seven years, Watson has been working to regain his mobility and independence while working toward another goal to continue his education.

“After going through the things that I have experienced, I’ve been focused,” Watson said.

His path led him to enroll at Reynolds Community College to further his future in social work.

“I have a passion for helping others, and after going through the things that I have experienced, I feel like I’ll be easy to connect with and understand individuals who have similar or worse situations,” he said.

Watson graduated with an associate degree in pre-social work and achieved another milestone by walking across the stage at the Siegel Center. Therapists from the Sheltering Arms Institute also assisted as he was met by cheers and applause from the crowd.

For the last two weeks, Watson has been practicing his walk in the cutting-edge technology, a moment that has meant the world to him.

“I did this for God, myself, friends, my family. I mean if people only knew how I got to this point,” said Watson.

A moment Watson said shows “anything is possible.”

“In life, you’re going to experience ups and downs,” said Watson. “We just have to keep going.”

After graduation, Watson plans to transfer to VCU to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Guy Fieri during the second half of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the...
Guy Fieri to open restaurant in Tunica
The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., photographed Wednesday, May 2,...
Jackson doctor charged with sexually assaulting underage patient
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County
Pearl Police: Armed suspect wanted for stealing woman’s purse in Sam’s Club parking lot
A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station

Latest News

For $400, you can soon build the Batcave out of Legos.
Lego reveals 3,981-piece Batman Batcave shadow box set
FILE - Solar panels work at the DTE O'Shea Solar Park in Detroit, Nov. 16, 2022. The House...
Biden vetoes bid by Congress to reinstate tariffs on solar panel imports from SE Asia
In this image taken through an office window, a law enforcement officer surveys the office of...
GRAPHIC: Man charged in baseball bat attack on congressional staff also facing hate crime charge
FILE - This May 31, 2017, file photo shows the west entrance of Jackson State University in...
JSU evacuates campus due to bomb threat
This photo released by the Keene Police Department on Sunday, May 14, 2023, shows Angel Gomez....
Man and 12-year-old boy arrested after fatal shooting at Sonic restaurant in Texas