Union Police Officer delivers a Mother’s Day Baby!
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to a post on the City of Union Police Department Facebook Page, early Sunday morning Union Police Officer, Brittany Vallas delivered a healthy baby!
It all started when officers responded to a call of a woman in labor.
After arriving in record time and using the help of dispatch staff, Officer Vallas delivered a healthy baby girl.
The post added that they were happy to report that the mother and baby are doing well!
It was a Mother’s Day Miracle in Union, MS!
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.