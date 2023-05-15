Enter to win free pizza
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Things To Know Monday, May 15

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. City of Byram approves restaurant tax to fund city sports complex

An upcoming vote on a restaurant tax in Byram could create more outdoor activities for the city’s youth. That is, if residents vote in favor of it. Mayor Richard White says plans for a sports complex are in the works, and the blueprints show it’ll have a little something for everyone — but how soon it will be built depends on how many residents are in favor of paying a little more at Byram restaurants. “We want everybody to stay in our city to play and to be here,” Byram Mayor Richard White said. The plans have been drawn up, and the City of Byram is getting close to creating its very own sports complex for residents.

2. Northwest Rankin Cougars advance to the 6A Fast Pitch State Championships

The Northwest Rankin Cougars advanced to the 2023 MHSAA 6A Fast Pitch State Championships! The Cougars defeated the Brandon Bulldogs 4-1 in the semifinals after two days of intense softball competition. In the first inning, the Cougars took an early lead with three runs, followed by another score in the top of the 4th inning. It wasn’t until the bottom of the 6th inning that the Brandon Bulldogs managed to score their only run of the game. The Cougars will now move on to face the winner of the Lewisburg and South Panola game on May 16th.

3. 77-year-old dead after colliding into tree in single-vehicle wreck

A 77-year-old has died after colliding with a tree in Simpson County. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 6:04 p.m., on Highway 13 near Boggan Ridge Road on Saturday night. The driver, 77-year-old Edwin Jackson, of Jayess, Mississippi, was traveling northbound when he ran off the road and collided with a tree. Jackson received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

