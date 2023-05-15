Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Sumrall woman sentenced for 2nd-degree murder in death of her husband

Judge McDonald also sentenced Holly Mitchell to eight years in prison for the possession of...
Judge McDonald also sentenced Holly Mitchell to eight years in prison for the possession of methamphetamine, which is to run concurrently with the 40-year sentence for second-degree murder.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Sumrall woman has been sentenced after being found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband.

15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell announces 33-year-old Holly Ann Mitchell was sentenced by Circuit Judge Claiborne “Buddy” McDonald to 40 years in prison - the maximum penalty under the law – for the murder of Shawn Mitchell.

Holly Mitchell was convicted by jury verdict on April 12 of second-degree murder and possession of methamphetamine as charged in the indictment. She was accused of shooting and killing her husband on January 4, 2019, at their residence in Columbia.

McDonald also sentenced Holly Mitchell to eight years in prison for the possession of methamphetamine, which is to run concurrently with the 40-year sentence for second-degree murder.

33-year-old Holly Ann Mitchell of Sumrall
33-year-old Holly Ann Mitchell of Sumrall(Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Holly Mitchell’s trial had been moved to Pearl River County at her request, and the sentencing was also conducted in Poplarville.

The district attorney’s office said some family members and friends of both the victim and the defendant had written letters to the judge, and family members for both addressed the court before the imposition of sentence. Holly Mitchell was also offered the opportunity by McDonald to address the court before sentencing, but she declined.

On behalf of the family of Shawn Mitchell, the district attorney’s office said it is pleased with the sentence given by the court and believes it is just and appropriate based on the facts of the case.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., photographed Wednesday, May 2,...
Jackson doctor charged with sexually assaulting underage patient
Guy Fieri during the second half of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the...
Guy Fieri to open restaurant in Tunica
Pearl Police: Armed suspect wanted for stealing woman’s purse in Sam’s Club parking lot
A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County

Latest News

Kaitlin Castenada, 16, was last seen Saturday night.
Pearl Police searching for missing or runaway teen
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy amid scattered downpours mid-week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy with scattered downpours mid-week
Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.
JPD investigating overnight shooting
At the time of the May 8, 2022, crash, Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier was responding...
Lawsuit: Deputy ‘raced’ with senior deputy before crash that killed 3 women