Pearl Police: Armed suspect wanted for stealing woman’s purse in Sam’s Club parking lot

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl Police are searching for an armed suspect who stole a woman’s purse on May 15.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the Sam’s Club parking lot while the victim was loading her car with items.

Public Information Officer Greg Flynn says the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle investigators are working to identify.

According to Flynn, the woman was not injured.

