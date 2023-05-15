Enter to win free pizza
Pearl Police: Armed suspect wanted for stealing woman’s purse in Sam’s Club parking lot

(StockMonkeys.com/Flickr/CC BY 2.0)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl Police are searching for an armed suspect who stole a woman’s purse on May 15.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the Sam’s Club parking lot while the victim was loading her car with items.

Public Information Officer Greg Flynn says the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle investigators are working to identify.

According to Flynn, the woman was not injured.

