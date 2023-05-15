Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County

Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County(Pike County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people have been arrested after 32 pounds of marijuana was confiscated by police.

The arrests happened on May 12 during a joint operation between the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

It was at a home on 1088 Rawls Road that agents seized approximately 14,696 grams, or 32.4 pounds, of marijuana with an approximate street value of $360,000.

Carolyn Ellzey, 57, of Osyka, Mississippi, and Johnny Ellzey, 62, of Osyka, Mississippi, were arrested and charged with trafficking of a controlled substance and conspiracy.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

77-year-old dead after colliding into tree in single-vehicle wreck
77-year-old dead after colliding into tree in single-vehicle wreck
2 men arrested for aggravated assault in Jackson
William Marshall, 33
Suspect charged after shooting, killing man at Jackson apartment
Two were injured when a vehicle rolled over in the median of Interstate 59 Saturday afternoon.
2 injured in fiery rollover on Interstate 59 in Jones County
FILE - A man is in custody after police say he and another man raped a college student in...
GRAPHIC: Police: Men rape college student, use her debit card at Waffle House

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know Monday, May 15
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: typical summer-like setup Monday; more storms mid-week along sluggish front
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: hit, miss storms Monday; scattered downpours mid-week
Northwest Rankin Cougars advance to the 6A Fast Pitch State Championships