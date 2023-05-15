Northwest Rankin Cougars advance to 2023 MHSAA 6A Fast Pitch Championship

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Northwest Rankin Cougars advanced to the 2023 MHSAA 6A Fast Pitch Championship! The Cougars defeated the Brandon Bulldogs 4-1 in the semifinals after two days of intense softball competition.

In the first inning, the Cougars took an early lead with three runs, followed by another score in the top of the 4th inning. It wasn’t until the bottom of the 6th inning that the Brandon Bulldogs managed to score their only run of the game.

The Cougars will now move on to face the winner of the Lewisburg and South Panola game on May 16th.

