Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Northwest Rankin Cougars advance to 2023 MHSAA 6A Fast Pitch Championship

By Kasie Thomas
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:37 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Northwest Rankin Cougars advanced to the 2023 MHSAA 6A Fast Pitch Championship! The Cougars defeated the Brandon Bulldogs 4-1 in the semifinals after two days of intense softball competition.

In the first inning, the Cougars took an early lead with three runs, followed by another score in the top of the 4th inning. It wasn’t until the bottom of the 6th inning that the Brandon Bulldogs managed to score their only run of the game.

The Cougars will now move on to face the winner of the Lewisburg and South Panola game on May 16th.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

77-year-old dead after colliding into tree in single-vehicle wreck
77-year-old dead after colliding into tree in single-vehicle wreck
William Marshall, 33
Suspect charged after shooting, killing man at Jackson apartment
2 men arrested for aggravated assault in Jackson
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé
Mississippi teen indicted after allegedly killing mother’s fiancé
3 people facing sex trafficking charges involving a minor in Warren County

Latest News

Pitcher Tanner Hall is the fourth Southern Mississippi player to take home the Ferriss Trophy.
Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announces 2023 Ferriss Trophy finalists
The South Delta 4x400 meter team poses with their gold medals at the 1A State Track Meet at...
South Delta wins State Track meet less than two months after tornado that devastated Rolling Fork
Jackson State baseball to host final home SWAC series, Senior Day this weekend
Jackson State baseball to host final home SWAC series, Senior Day this weekend
Canton's Antoine Spillman (center) won gold in the 5A 400 meter, followed by Callaway's...
1A/3A/5A State Track & Field Championships held Wednesday in Pearl