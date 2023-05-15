Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Mississippi student receives almost $3 million in college scholarship offers

Taylor Herron
Taylor Herron(Mississippi School of the Arts)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi student received almost $3 million in scholarship offers from 38 colleges all over the country.

Taylor Herron is from Madison, Mississippi, where she attended Germantown High School before being accepted to the Mississippi School of the Arts Visual Arts program to attend her 11th and 12th-grade years.

The talented high school senior has received numerous state, regional, and national awards for her art:

  • Gold and Silver Keys and an American Visions Award in Scholastic Arts at the regional and national competitions
  • National New York Life Scholarship
  • Congressional Art Competition winner multiple times, including “Overall Winner,” with her artwork hung in the United States Capitol

Since attending MSA, Taylor has been chosen as Miss MSA, Vice President of the Diversity Club, Student Government Association Floor Representative, Prom Court, and the Hall of Fame.

She will graduate from MSA on May 26 and encourages other high schoolers to “Stay positive and remember to be appreciative, humble, and gracious.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 men arrested for aggravated assault in Jackson
77-year-old dead after colliding into tree in single-vehicle wreck
77-year-old dead after colliding into tree in single-vehicle wreck
William Marshall, 33
Suspect charged after shooting, killing man at Jackson apartment
The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., photographed Wednesday, May 2,...
Jackson doctor charged with sexually assaulting underage patient
A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station

Latest News

At the time of the May 8, 2022, crash, Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier was responding...
Lawsuit: Deputy ‘raced’ with senior deputy before crash that killed 3 women
WLBT at 5p
Guy Fieri during the second half of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the...
Guy Fieri to open restaurant in Tunica
Pearl Police: Armed suspect wanted for stealing woman’s purse in Sam’s Club parking lot