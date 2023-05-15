MHP investigating after vehicle shot on Highway 84 in Lincoln County

LINCOLN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating after a vehicle was shot on Highway 84 near Elbert Lane on May 14.

In a Facebook post, the Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office said it received a phone call at 10 p.m. regarding the incident and assisted MHP with securing the scene, along with the Brookhaven Police Department.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured in the shooting or if there are any suspects.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 823-0150 or email MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov.

