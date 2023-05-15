Enter to win free pizza
Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

MHP investigating after vehicle shot on Highway 84 in Lincoln County

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating after a vehicle was shot on Highway 84 near Elbert Lane on May 14.

In a Facebook post, the Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office said it received a phone call at 10 p.m. regarding the incident and assisted MHP with securing the scene, along with the Brookhaven Police Department.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured in the shooting or if there are any suspects.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 823-0150 or email MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 men arrested for aggravated assault in Jackson
77-year-old dead after colliding into tree in single-vehicle wreck
77-year-old dead after colliding into tree in single-vehicle wreck
William Marshall, 33
Suspect charged after shooting, killing man at Jackson apartment
The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., photographed Wednesday, May 2,...
Jackson doctor charged with sexually assaulting underage patient
A 50-year-old Florida man's last-known stop was at a gas station in Laurel.
Missing Florida man last traced stopping at Mississippi gas station

Latest News

At the time of the May 8, 2022, crash, Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier was responding...
Lawsuit: Deputy ‘raced’ with senior deputy before crash that killed 3 women
The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., photographed Wednesday, May 2,...
Jackson doctor charged with sexually assaulting underage patient
Hinds County Chancery Judge Dewayne Thomas speaks to the parties involved at a hearing,...
Judge dismisses Jackson residents’ challenge to H.B. 1020
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County
Officers confiscate $360,000 worth of marijuana in Pike County